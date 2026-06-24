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Home Prince William County: State Police seek info on June 14 hit-and-run on I-95
Virginia

Prince William County: State Police seek info on June 14 hit-and-run on I-95

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
interstate 95
Photo: © kthx1138/stock.adobe.com

Virginia State Police are requesting the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Sunday, June 14 on Interstate 95, just north of the Quantico exit in Prince William County.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam video of it, is asked to contact Division Seven Dispatch at (804) 750-8798 or email VSP at [email protected].

The investigation into the 12:33 p.m. incident indicates a vehicle was stopped in left travel lane as the result of a crash. The driver of that vehicle was outside of the sedan waiting for assistance when a second vehicle, a grey SUV, attempted to pass the stopped vehicle on the shoulder.

The SUV then struck the pedestrian and left the scene.

The struck pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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