Not a lot of details here, but Waynesboro Police are on the scene at a residence in the 600 block of Ivanhoe Avenue on the east side of the city for a death investigation.

The report was posted to the PD’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. Saturday.

Per the report, “residents can expect an increased police presence in the immediate area as officers conduct their investigation.”

The report tells us the “the incident appears to be isolated and poses no known threat to the public.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

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