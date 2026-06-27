Donate
Donate
Home Waynesboro: Death investigation leads to increased police presence on Ivanhoe Avenue
Local

Waynesboro: Death investigation leads to increased police presence on Ivanhoe Avenue

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
waynesboro map
Photo: © Gary L Hider/stock.adobe.com

Not a lot of details here, but Waynesboro Police are on the scene at a residence in the 600 block of Ivanhoe Avenue on the east side of the city for a death investigation.

The report was posted to the PD’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. Saturday.

Per the report, “residents can expect an increased police presence in the immediate area as officers conduct their investigation.”

The report tells us the “the incident appears to be isolated and poses no known threat to the public.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Waynesboro: DEQ say it’s OK for Northrop Grumman to pollute our environment
2 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?
3 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
4 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
5 Augusta County: Illegal dumping becomes somebody else’s problem

Latest News

lynchburg armed robberies
Virginia

Lynchburg: Police trying to sleuth three armed robberies reported this week

Chris Graham
vdot road construction
Local

Rockingham County: Scheduled road work in the county for June 29-July 3

Chris Graham

VDOT has released the updated schedule for road work in Rockingham County for the coming week.

vdot road
Local

Augusta County: Scheduled road work in the county for June 29-July 3

Chris Graham

VDOT has released the updated schedule for road work in Augusta County for the coming week.

trump iran
U.S. & World

Mel Gurtov: The missing pieces to Donald Trump’s artless deal with Iran

Mel Gurtov
road with double yellow line, no passing
Local

Nelson County: Scheduled road work in the county for June 29-July 3

Chris Graham
accuweather forecast
Local

AccuWeather forecast: Temperatures nearing 100 degrees for a stretch next week

Chris Graham
lgbtq baseball
Baseball

Response to drag queen at Baltimore Orioles game is why we need to have Pride Nights

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status