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Home Update: Volunteers clean up site of illegal dumping in Augusta County
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Update: Volunteers clean up site of illegal dumping in Augusta County

Chris Graham
Published date:
middle river cleanup
Photo: Friends of the Middle River

A group of volunteers with Friends of the Middle River spent part some time on Friday cleaning up a mess left behind by an incredibly lazy people who dumped a load of trash on Bald Rock Road in Augusta County.

A volunteer happened upon the scene of the illegal dumping on Monday, in the vicinity of the location where somebody dumped 100 used tires last summer.

“I went out to see it for myself, and it was quite a lot of trash. Looks like someone was clearing out a house or apartment after an eviction,” Mason Kilbourn, the chair of Friends of the Middle River, told us.

A neighbor told Kilbourn that the landowner had contacted the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, who sent someone out to look for clues, and then called VDOT to get it cleaned up.

The trash was spread across VDOT right-of-way and onto private property, Kilbourn told us.

The nearest county dump site, in Mount Sidney, is an eight-minute drive.

You can’t tell me that whoever did this didn’t have an extra 15-20 minutes to do things the right way, instead of making it somebody else’s problem.

The identity of that somebody might soon become public knowledge; Kilbourn told us that the volunteers, during the cleanup, “found some papers with names, and are taking them to the Sheriff’s Office.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Waynesboro: DEQ say it’s OK for Northrop Grumman to pollute our environment
2 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?
3 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
4 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
5 Augusta County: Illegal dumping becomes somebody else’s problem

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