Baysox win pitchers’ duel with Squirrels, 2-1

Two first-inning runs by the Bowie Baysox were enough to top the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Baysox (10-4) pitching staff held the Flying Squirrels (9-5) to six hits and stranded 10 runners on the basepaths in the pitcher’s duel. Baysox starter Kyle Bradish struck out 10 Flying Squirrels batters over 4.0 scoreless innings and allowed two hits.

The Baysox took the lead in the first inning, 2-0, off a throwing error from Sandro Fabian and a fielding error by Shane Matheny with the bases loaded later in the inning.

Richmond cut the lead, 2-1, in the fifth inning when Kyle Mottice rolled an infield single with the bases loaded that scored Shane Matheny. Bowie reliever Diogenes Almengo stranded the bases loaded to limit the damage to one run.

Flying Squirrels starter Matt Frisbee (Loss, 2-1) gave up two runs (one earned) over 5.0 innings and allowed three hits, one walk and struck out five. Frisbee has thrown 16 strikeouts over 16.0 innings on the season.

Bowie reliever Cameron Bishop (Save, 1) worked the final four innings without allowing a run to close out the game.

Reliever Mac Marshall held Bowie scoreless through 2.2 innings with three strikeouts and allowed two baserunners.

There were 3,448 fans in attendance on Wednesday night, the maximum capacity under current health and safety guidelines. It was the largest crowd of the season for the Flying Squirrels so far.

Game three of the home stand will be Thursday with right-hander Gerson Garabito (0-0, 3.00) expected for Richmond opposed by left-hander Kevin Smith (0-0, 2.16) for Bowie.

Thursday is Roaring 20’s Night as the Flying Squirrels turn back the clock to the time of the “Charleston” and “Foxtrot”. In-Your-Face fireworks will be featured after the ballgame. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at Squirrelsbaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

