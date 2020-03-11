Baseball: #25 Virginia completes mid-week sweep of UMass Lowell

A two-out RBI single from Logan Michaels in the eighth inning lifted #25 Virginia to a 4-3 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

The ‘Hoos (14-4), who a day earlier had beaten the River Hawks (4-11) 24-5, needed late-inning heroics from Michaels and reliever Stephen Schoch (1-0, 1.62 ERA), who got out of bases-loaded jams in the eighth and ninth.

“I said last night that we’d see a completely different club in UMass Lowell today and we certainly did,” UVA coach Brian O’Connor said. “It was a tight game throughout, and I thought we did some pretty good things for the most part, pitching wise. It was a completely different offensive day (than yesterday) for us but it’s a good lesson, you have to stick to your fundamentals and that this game is tough to play.”

The Cavaliers will play their first three true road games this weekend when they take on Pittsburgh in Atlantic Coast Conference action.

The three-game series begins on Friday with a first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.

