Authorities lead search for missing Augusta County woman

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, 4:54 pm

Tiffany Rose Howdyshell
Tiffany Rose Howdyshell. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Sunday regarding a county resident who was reported missing on Sunday by a family member.

Tiffany Rose Howdyshell, 24, of Churchville, was last seen on or around Feb. 3, 2022.

Howdyshell is 5’2”, 275 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eye.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017


