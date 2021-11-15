Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway county teen-ager

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Sunday around 8 p.m.

Marilyn Leitmeyer, 16, is 5’3”, 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Leitmeyer has her right nostril pierced, and wears black wire-frame glasses. She could possibly be in the Staunton or Waynesboro area.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

