Augusta County Sheriff’s Office closes lobby due to COVID

Published Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, 9:29 am

The spike in COVID cases locally has led the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office to close its lobby to the general public.

Only those wishing to speak to the magistrate will be allowed in the lobby, not to exceed two people at a time. If the lobby is at capacity, you will be asked to wait outside, in your vehicle, or to return at a later time.

