Augusta County: Search underway for missing Staunton woman
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen the end of June, but was just reported missing today by a family member.
Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk, 53, has brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last known to live in the City of Staunton.
If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.