Augusta County: Search underway for missing Staunton woman

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Denise Henthorne-Funk
Denise Henthorne-Funk. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen the end of June, but was just reported missing today by a family member.

Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk, 53, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last known to live in the City of Staunton.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.


Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]