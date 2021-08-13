Augusta County robbery leads to pursuit, lengthy search, eventual apprehension

Two Newport News men are in custody in connection with a robbery at the Hessian House Hotel in Augusta County.

Jarohn Parham, 37, and Darryl Vaughn, 33, were taken into custody on Friday morning, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene at 12:35 a.m. A man at the hotel reported that he had been robbed of approximately $400.

Parham and Vaughn fled the scene in a white car, passing a deputy in the area, who initiated a pursuit, but lost the trail when the suspect car crashed into a fence, and the men escaped on foot.

Deputies scanned the area for several hours with the help of an Albemarle County Police Department K-9 and a Virginia State Police helicopter, but could not locate the suspects.

At approximately 7 a.m., a citizen called in stating they saw two black males in the area of Guthrie Road in Stuarts Draft that matched the description of the reverse 911 call previously sent out.

Deputies along with a state trooper arrived within minutes and took the males into custody without incident.

The male victim of the robbery suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.