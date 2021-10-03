Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals sets public hearing schedule

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Gerald W. or Becky S. Knicely, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental within the existing dwelling on property they own, located at 977 Bunker Hill Road, Mount Solon in the North River District.

A request by Noelia Rodriguez, for a Special Use Permit to place a 14’ x 30’ manufactured home which is less than the nine hundred (900) square foot requirement on property she owns, located on the northeast side of Lake Drive, 0.02 of a mile west of Oak Lane, Crimora in the Middle River District.

A request by J. Phillip Dixon or Ashby Parker O’Malley, for a Special Use Permit to have a detached accessory dwelling unit attached to an existing structure to be used as a short term vacation rental on property they own, located at 163 Pleasant View Road, Staunton in the North River District.

A request by Margaret Mae Davison, agent for Shared Solar HoldCo., LLC, for a Special Use Permit to install a 1 MW fixed tilt solar array on 10 acres to be tied into Dominion Energy per Virginia’s Shared Solar Program – VA Code 56-576 et seq. on property owned by Margaret Mae Davison, Etal, located on a 10 acre tract of 90.78 acres on Route 626 northwest of Staunton located at 125 Berry Farm Road, Staunton in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Austin McNett, agent for McNett Cattle, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to have retail and wholesale sales of meat, mineral and feed on property they own, located at 703 Humbert Road, Crimora in the Middle River District.

A request by Joseph Patterson, for a Special Use Permit to have outdoor storage of a 40’ trailer for a hauling business on property owned by Michael H. Taylor, located at 324 Cedar Green Road, Staunton in the Pastures District.

A request by Cameron L. or Julie B. Powell, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental on property they own, located at 463 Hankey Mountain Highway, Churchville in the North River District.

A request by Scott F. McDevitt and Elizabeth C. Tipton, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental on property they own, located at 51 Anen Town Lane, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.