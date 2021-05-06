August Health nurses give back for Nurses Week

Published Thursday, May. 6, 2021, 2:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

It’s Nurses Week at Augusta Health, a time to thank and honor all nurses for the compassionate and life-saving work they do every day.

And while the week has its share of celebrations with food and fun activities, Augusta Health nurses have also taken time to give back to their community during the week.

All week, nurses have been dropping off donations of new clothing, backpacks and personal items to be used by the SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) program in the Emergency Department.

On Wednesday, they organized an on-campus Blood Drive with the American Red Cross to benefit the entire community.

Related

Comments