Arts Incarnate presents Caleb Stine art and music

Crystal Graham
arts incarnate harrisonburgArts Incarnate in Harrisonburg will host a series of events Labor Day weekend with artist and musician Caleb Stine.

Stine is a well-known singer, guitarist, and songwriter – and now, through his premier exhibit, a visual artist.

Meet the artist

The art opening for Stine will be held Sept. 2 from 4:30-7 p.m. The art exhibit is free and open to the public.

While Stine is best known as a musician and performer, he also dabbles in visual arts – oil, paper and ink. Be among the first to view his premier art exhibit titled “Road to Damascus.”

Refreshments will be provided.

Concert event

Fans are invited to return on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. for an intimate concert performance with Stine. Soak in his edgy, honest and human lyrics through his music and conversation.

His songs seek to uncover the mysteries of our shared humanity that live just below the surface of everyday experiences.

His music has drawn comparisons to Townes Van Zandt and Willie Nelson, but Caleb’s songs are uniquely his own. Flying just below the mainstream radar, Stine has self-released a dozen albums, opened shows for artists like Jason Isbell, Bombino and Sam Bush, has regularly performed on the RedWing Roots stage, acted Off-Broadway and drawn story-boards for John Waters, while dynamically keeping the live shows rolling for 15 years.

Tickets to the concert event are free to all students with a valid student ID and free to children. Tickets are $10 at the door for all others.

Arts Incarnate is located at 75 N. Mason St. in Harrisonburg.

For more information, visit artsincarnate.com

