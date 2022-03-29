Arts Council of the Valley announces April 1 lineup for First Fridays

Seventeen venues are participating April 1 in the Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays of the Valley program.

An online map (valleyarts.org/first-fridays-map) allows residents and visitors to easily plan their evening arts experiences.

Venues hosting arts events April 1 (5-7 p.m. unless otherwise noted) are:

Arts Incarnate (75 N Mason St) celebrates its new location with a Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy live music, wine and refreshments as you tour the two new gallery spaces featuring watercolor, oil, stained-glass, and wood artworks by Jane Goodman, Joyce McCarten, Zachary Nafziger, and Zeke Trainum. fb.me/e/5DQJSeDyb

Asbury United Methodist Church (205 S Main St) exhibits Inspired by Nature, paintings by Robert Bersson. Visit during the First Fridays of the Valley art reception! asburydowntown.org

The Friendly Fermenter (20 S Mason St Suite B10) invites you to the opening reception for Exploration of Consciousness, textured paintings by Shelley Boyers at 5 pm; followed at 7 p.m. by live music from The Mash. facebook.com/events/673142220701020

Gaines Group Architects/The Depot (141 W. Bruce St. Suite 201) invites you to An Evening with Artist Lori Mier. Enjoy Loris’ scenic photography and peruse her children’s book as you enjoy light refreshments and pre-packaged snacks. Masks are encouraged. fb.me/e/1DsCbnl1q

Green Hummingbird Fair Trade Clothing (320 S Main St) is the newest member of the First Fridays of the Valley family, making its venue debut with a reception for two local fabric artists – Amy Lemmons and Ann Rainard – featuring quilting and ultra suede jewelry. greenhummingbird.net

Harrisonburg Baptist Church (501 S Main St) presents Prelude to the Passion from 6-7 p.m., with Biblical storytellers David Downey and Penelope Ferguson. https://www.hbcalive.org/

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce (800 Country Club Road) hosts an opening reception and artist talk with photographer Laurence Heine. Sample refreshments as you take a tour of Laurence’s work! chamber.hrchamber.org/events/calendarcatgid/6?m=2022-04-01

Hess Financial (380 E Market St) invites you to meet artist Deborah Coffey at the opening reception for her new mixed-media exhibition, While Wandering. facebook.com/events/498406575063774

Horizon Gifts (60 W Market St) introduces works by members of Kappa Pi Fraternity of JMU during an opening reception. facebook.com/Horizon-Gifts-1628366927412501/

Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center (710 S Main St) offers a blend of art and music during First Fridays of the Valley. Meet artist Robert Bersson during the 5-8 p.m. reception and see his Paintings of Nature, Beauty & Mystery. Enjoy live music in the hotel lobby from 6 to 8 pm. Food/beverages are available for purchase at Quill’s lobby bar and Montpelier Restaurant. hotelmadison.com

Lola’s Delicatessen (122 S Main St, Ste 103) opens its new exhibition, Around the Sun. Meet artist Jeremy Cohen and see his oil paintings during the April 1 opening reception. instagram.com/jeremycohenart?utm_medium=copy_link

OASIS Fine Art and Craft (103 S Main St) welcomes April with Dogs and Frogs, an exhibition of watercolor and acrylic works by members of the Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society. An added treat: live music by Simply Human! facebook.com/events/483878359891501/?acontext

Sage Bird Ciderworks (325 N Liberty St) opens The Language of Ordinary Things, an exhibition of Brittany Fan’s acrylic paintings on canvas during a 5-8 p.m. artist reception in the North Wing Gallery. Charcuterie fixings and cider are available for purchase – with live jazz from 6:30 to 8:30pm! facebook.com/events/463547495559253/?acontext

Smith House Galleries (311 S Main St) hosts an opening reception, sponsored by King Photo, for three separate exhibitions by area photographers. Stop by for light refreshments and a chance to visit with Bob Adamek (Wildlife: An Intimate Portrait), Greg Versen (Water: Its Iterations and Locations), and Cara Walton (The Danse Macabre). valleyarts.org/current-exhibition

Ten Thousand Villages (181 S Main St) welcomes you to an opening reception for Empowerment/Social Justice Art, featuring drawings by Bryant Beverly. tenthousandvillages.com/harrisonburg

Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S Main St) invites you to help create a Community Crazy Quilt each month during First Fridays of the Valley. Materials and instructions are provided. vaquiltmuseum.org/events

Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S Main St) hosts an opening reception for The Joy of Shape, Color, Line, and Friendship in the Making of Art, showcasing acrylic on canvas works by Doris Martin and Eliza Hoover. Drop in for light refreshments and a chance to meet the artists. wilsondowntowngallery.com

