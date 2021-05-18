Armed standoff in Augusta County ends peacefully

Published Tuesday, May. 18, 2021, 6:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A woman is in custody after a lengthy armed standoff with Augusta County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.

The woman, who is not being named, was treated for a minor leg injury at the scene, and then transported to Augusta Health for a mental health evaluation.

The incident started at 9:23 a.m. in the 700 block of Parkersburg Turnpike in the Swoope area. Deputies were attempting to serve a court order and conduct a welfare check at the residence when the owner of the home, a woman in her 60s, revealed that she was armed with a handgun, and made threats to shoot at the deputies.

The woman barricaded herself in the home, and the deputies called for backup, including members of the SWAT, negotiations and K-9 teams.

Several hours of negotiations and less lethal tactics were utilized in an effort to end the incident peacefully.

The homeowner refused to disarm herself and surrender, so members of the SWAT and K-9 teams entered the home and ended the armed standoff, and the woman was taken into custody at 3:43 p.m.

“Today’s incident was extremely dangerous. The homeowner’s actions and non-compliance put her, members of the sheriff’s office and the public in grave danger,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.

Two loaded handguns were recovered at the scene. A criminal investigation is pending.

Related

Comments