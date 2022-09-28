Menu
analysis internet searches related to web security at five year high
Local

Analysis: Internet searches related to web security at five-year high

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
internet search bar Google
(© mrmohock – stock.adobe.com)

With increased API security breaches in the United States, it should be no surprise that Google searches related to web security are on the rise.

An analysis of Google search data revealed that interested in the key words “web API security” are at a five-year high, according to Google trends data.

“With cyber crime continuing to rise during the current economic downturn, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that we’re also seeing a spike in research around web API security,” said Faizel Lakhani, CEO of APIsec.

Businesses use APIs to connect services and transfer data, according to Red Hat. Broken, exposed or hacked APS are behind major data breaches. APIs may expose sensitive medical, financial and personal data.

“APIs offer an attractive entry point for cyber criminals – they represent the bulk of all internet traffic and sit in front of valuable data,” said Lakhani. “Because APIs are machine-to-machine interactions, they are complex for security professionals to test and secure, which makes them a prime target for cybercriminals.”

Crystal Graham

