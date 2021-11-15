American Shakespeare Center partners with Valley Mission for holiday giving

The American Shakespeare Center‘s Project Goodfellow, initiated in 2018 by cast member Constance Swain, supports Valley Mission with donations of clothing and supplies.

The Shenandoah Valley region’s largest shelter, Valley Mission serves more than 700 individuals each year, promoting self-sustainability through the provision of case management, pastoral counseling, financial assistance, and onsite enrichment programs including an afterschool program and onsite mental health counseling.

American Shakespeare Center will collect ponchos, rain gear, cleaning supplies, undergarments (for men, women and children), first aid supplies and shower shoes, Dec. 3-Jan. 3. Collection bins will be placed in the Blackfriars Playhouse lobby, which is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 12:30-4:30 p.m. and until performance times during the run of A Christmas Carol, which will be performed live on stage at the Blackfriars Dec. 10-30.

ASC’s annual production of the Dickens classic has become a holiday tradition for audiences numbering in the tens of thousands, and it is anticipated that their support of Project Goodfellow will once again demonstrate the true spirit of the season. Donated items will be delivered to Valley Mission by ASC actors and staff.

In addition to collecting and delivering needed items, ASC has invited a group from Valley Mission to see a live performance of A Christmas Carol, and Project Goodfellow founder Constance Swain will record a holiday story to be shared at Valley Mission’s facility.

ASC’s Development and Engagement Manager Stephanie Cabacoy said “Every year, our production of A Christmas Carol is a joyful reminder of the importance of giving. We’re inspired by the work that Valley Mission does, and glad to support it in the company of our actors, crew, staff, volunteers and audiences.”

