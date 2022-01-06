Albemarle County opening warming centers again on Friday

Continued outages and additional winter weather has created a further need for resource assistance throughout our county. In addition to warming centers, Albemarle County has opened water access locations.

Warming centers are for those who need to warm up, shower, access WiFi, and charge devices. Warming centers are not available for sheltering overnight.

Water access locations may have drinking/bottled water, while others will have agricultural/non-potable filling stations for livestock and household use.

Please note, not all services are available at all locations. Read carefully for available services at each location.

All locations are open Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Warming Centers

Baker-Butler Elementary School at 2740 Proffit Road in Charlottesville – Showers, WiFi, and electricity available.

Greenwood Community Center at 865 Greenwood Rd in Crozet – WiFi and electricity available.

Scottsville Community Center at 250 Page Street in Scottsville – WiFi and electricity available.

Drinking Water Access

Earlysville Fire Department at 283 Reas Ford Road in Earlysville – potable water

North Garden Fire Department at 4907 Plank Road in North Garden – potable water

Agricultural/Non-Potable Water Access

Hollymead Fire Rescue (Station 12) at 3575 Lewis and Clark Drive – non-potable filling station

Scottsville Fire Department at 141 Irish Road in Scottsville – non-potable filling station

Covid protocols are in place. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing. Available center locations will be updated each day as confirmed.

