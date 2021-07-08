Albemarle County names Kaki Dimock as next director of social services

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has named Kaki Dimock as the county’s new director of social services.

Dimock, whose appointment follows a nationwide search, will begin the new job on Aug. 16.

She will succeed Phyllis Savides, who recently retired after 23 years of service to Albemarle County.

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, we welcome Kaki to Albemarle County. We are thrilled to have her expertise and knowledge in service to our community,” said Chair Ned Gallaway.

“Kaki stood out to our team because of her range of experience in the human services arena. Our teams have worked together as partners, and we’re glad to have someone with such strong community connections and a demonstrated commitment to collaboration join our leadership team,” said Deputy County Executive Doug Walker.

Dimock has over 25 years of experience in a range of settings, including community, family, and youth resiliency programs and homelessness prevention. Her most recent position has been as the Director of Human Services for the City of Charlottesville.

Dimock has a bachelor of arts in sociology from Vassar College and a master of social work from Columbia University.

“Albemarle County is in my DNA – I grew up here and after 20 years away, I have made my home here. I know this community and I look forward to serving in this role for the community,” Dimock said.