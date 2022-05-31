augusta free press news

Albemarle County: Motorcyclist, passenger injured in two-vehicle crash

Published Tuesday, May. 31, 2022, 5:29 pm

Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Monacan Trail Road at the I-64 interchange at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash occurred when a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 29/Monacan Trail Road collided with a motorcycle traveling from the westbound I-64 off-ramp. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were transported to UVA Medical Center for their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.


