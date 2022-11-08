Menu
albemarle county man pleads guilty in october armed robbery faces 20 years in prison
News

Albemarle County man pleads guilty in October armed robbery, faces 20 years in prison

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

An Albemarle County man pleaded guilty on Monday to breaking into a private home while armed in October.

Traevon Gray, 20, faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, on the morning of Oct. 27, 2021, Gray and co-defendant Damon Williams broke into the victim’s Albemarle County home through a backdoor. While both Gray and Williams were armed with firearms, they forced the victim from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen, where they ordered him to lie face down on the floor.

After stealing various items, Gray bound the victim’s hands with tape, punched him in the face, and pushed him into the kitchen pantry. The men stole two pounds of marijuana, several thousand dollars, a firearm, and other drug paraphernalia.

After the robbery, Gray and Williams fled to Spartanburg, S.C., where they divided up the robbery proceeds.

Williams is scheduled to plead guilty to similar charges next week in federal court.

“The Department of Justice prioritizes the investigation and prosecution of violent crime, especially those involving firearms,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today.  “My office will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to reduce violent crime in our communities and make the Western District of Virginia safer for all residents.”

“Violent crime instills fear by threatening the safety and security of our communities. As such, the FBI Richmond Safe Streets Task Force worked with local and federal partners to identify and hold the defendants accountable for their actions. Violent crime will not be tolerated in any form. We will continue to take steps to identify those persons who choose to threaten our communities and encourage anyone who has knowledge of such acts to contact authorities,” said Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador of the FBI Richmond Division.

“The Albemarle County Police Department remains committed to collaborating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, like the United State Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This commitment to cooperation is vital to keeping the citizens, residents, and visitors of Albemarle County safe,” said Col. Sean Reeves, Chief of Police for Albemarle County.

Chris Graham

