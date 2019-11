Investigation underway into incident at Vinny’s Italian Grill

Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a reported disorder at Vinny’s Italian Grill at 241 Connor Drive in Charlottesville on Tuesday at 2:35 p.m..

This is incident is considered an active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

