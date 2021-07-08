Abbot, Whitten, Teel, Savino named to ACC All-Academic Baseball Team

Smart kids who can play baseball – that’s Andrew Abbott, Kyle Whitten, Nate Savino and Kyle Teel, four kids from the Virginia baseball team honored on the ACC All-Academic Team.

Abbott (Republican Grove, Va.) was listed on the All-Academic Team for the third time, the only three-time honoree on this year’s team and the fifth UVA baseball student-athlete to be listed on the team three times.

Whitten (Manassas, Va.), also an honoree in 2019, was recognized for the second time in his career.

Savino (Sterling, Va.) and freshman Kyle Teel (Mahwah, N.J.) each earned the academic accolade for the first time.

To be in consideration for the All-ACC Academic Team, student-athletes need a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career for undergraduate students.

Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

In his final year as Cavaliers, Abbott was a consensus All-American and a First Team All-ACC selection. The lefthander went 9-6 while pitching to a 2.87 ERA (second-lowest in the ACC) over 106.2 innings. Abbott fanned 162 batters, the third most in the NCAA and the second highest single-season total in UVA history.

In 2021, he completed his master’s degree in psychology after completing his undergraduate degree in biology in three years.

Whitten, an inter-media studies major, appeared in 27 games out of the bullpen for UVA in 2021, the most relief appearances on the staff and the eighth most in the ACC. Whitten pitched in three of UVA’s six shutouts and owned a 3.16 ERA over 31.1 innings pitched. He recorded his lone save of the season in a 3-2 win over Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament. He finished his career with 79 appearances, the ninth-most in UVA history.

Savino, an inter-media studies major, turned into a weekend starter for the Cavaliers midway through the year and went on to win regular season starts against then-No. 15 Pitt and Virginia Tech. He recorded his third win of the season pitching 4.2 innings out of the bullpen in a 13-8 win in an NCAA regional elimination game. The lefty made 16 appearances including 12 starts in 2021. He struck out 34 batters in 54.2 innings pitched while sporting a 3.79 ERA.

In his first season on grounds, Teel led the Cavaliers in hitting with a .335 average and tied for the team lead with nine home runs. He was honored on the ACC All-Freshman team and also collected freshman All-America accolades from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Teel who saw time in right field, catcher and as the designated hitter reached base safely in his final 26 games. His grand slam in the seventh inning of the Super Regional final proved to be the difference in a 5-2 win over Dallas Baptist.