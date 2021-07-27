Aaron Roussell adds Janelle Silver-Martin to Richmond women’s basketball staff

Head coach Aaron Roussell announced the addition of Janelle Silver-Martin to the Richmond women’s basketball staff on Monday.

Silver-Martin will serve as the program’s director of basketball operations.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Janelle to our program,” said Roussell. “Her energy and enthusiasm were a joy to be around during this process and I look forward to her bringing that same passion to our team. Her experience at some very successful programs will also benefit our staff as we look to make a climb in the Atlantic 10.”

Silver-Martin comes to Richmond from Valdosta State, where she served as assistant coach for the Blazers during the 2020-2021 season and helped the program to an 18-4 record, a Gulf South Conference championship, and an appearance in the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Silver-Martin also served as the video coordinator at Florida Gulf Coast in 2019-2020, when the Eagles went 30-3 and advanced to the championship of the Atlantic Sun tournament before the season was suspended due to COVID-19. FGCU’s 30 wins in 2019-2020 were tied for the third-most of any team in Division I.

Silver-Martin’s first coaching experience came at Washington Adventist in 2018-2019. She served as an assistant coach as the NAIA program compiled a 20-10 record.

While pursuing a master’s degree in sports administration, Silver-Martin appeared in 29 games at Florida’s St. Thomas University, an NAIA program, in 2017-2018, averaging 2.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game.

Silver-Martin earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Morgan State in 2016 after appearing in 41 games for the Lady Bears over two seasons. Her collegiate playing career started at Division II Ohio Valley University, where she appeared in 27 games in 2012-2013.

Silver-Martin is married to Thomas Martin and has a daughter, Skylar, and stepson, Thomas Jr.