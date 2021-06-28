A quick 5-minute guide to blackjack for new gamblers

Blackjack is a card game that has been around for generations. Heck, most people can’t remember a time without this game. What’s even more interesting is people are still uncovering unique and new exciting things about the game. Ways to play it differently, different strategies, and different variations. These are probably just some of the reasons that the game is still growing in popularity. All this being said, some people have never played blackjack before. If you fall into this category, it’s high time to get started. Here’s what you’ll need to know:

Learn the goal

All in all, blackjack is an extremely easy game to real to play. It might be hard to master, but it’s easy to learn to play, and this is probably another of the many things that contribute to its ever-growing popularity. The goal of blackjack is to get to 21 or as close to you can without going over. There are several different ways you can do this. You could match an Ace with a face card (King, Queen, Jack) or a 10. The rest of the cards are worth their face value. It doesn’t matter what the suit is, the value of the card is what the number is. All face cards and 10s are worth 10. The ace is the only card that can be counted as 11 or 1.

Step one

Whether you choose to play blackjack online with a quality site like judi online or another, you’ll first have to join a table. If you choose to play in a live casino, you’ll also have to join a table. When all the players are seated and the dealer is ready, every individual with be dealt two cards face up. The dealer also receives two cards, but one is face down.

Step two

The next step will be to hit or stand. This simply translates to, do you want another card or do you want to stand where you are at. For instance, if you have a 10 and a King, you’ll likely want to stay. If you have a 6 and 4, you’ll likely want to hit, as the goal is to get to 21 or as close as possible without going over. All players including the dealer will repeat this same action until all players hold at a value. This can go on for multiple hands, and by the time it’s done some players will have gone over the 21 value, leaving them disqualified from the round.

Step three

When players are either satisfied with their hands or have gone over 21, the dealer will then reveal his or her face-down card. Whoever is closest to 21 will be declared the winner of the game.

Other things to consider

As you can see, blackjack is pretty basic, but there are other things to consider. Players will be required to make initial bets and additional bets every time they take a card. There are also instances in which players can split their hands into two separate ones.

Story by John Michelson. He is a professional Writer, Editor and Internet Marketing specialist. He is passionate about writing the news which is covered in all aspects.