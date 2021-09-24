5 reasons you should use Amazon Web Services for your business

Published Friday, Sep. 24, 2021, 2:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a cloud computing platform that provides many services to businesses. These services include hosting, storage, data processing and analytics, and more. If you’re looking for the best solution for your business’s IT needs, this article will tell you why AWS should be at the top of your list.

1. AWS has a 99.95% uptime

The uptime of your website is so important. You don’t want to lose business because of a server issue. AWS has a 99.95% uptime which is much better than many other hosting solutions out there.

2. AWS offers a wide variety of services, including computing power, storage space, security, and networking

Many hosting services only offer a few of these things. In comparison, AWS offers all of them and more! You can host your website on the cloud and use their storage to upload files for easy sharing with clients or coworkers.

In addition, you don’t have to worry about security because you’re using Amazon’s network that is designed to be secure. AWS Marketplace is also a valuable tool for businesses because it provides access to over 100,000 software solutions that you can use in your business.

3. You can use the AWS console to manage your account on any device from anywhere in the world

You don’t have to be tied down to your office or home computer! You can use the AWS console to manage your account from any device that has an internet connection. This is incredibly convenient for anyone who travels frequently and needs access while on the road, such as salespeople. Not only does it save time by allowing you to do everything you need to do in one place, but it also saves money because there’s no longer a need for an additional device.

You can easily integrate your AWS account with other services such as Dropbox and Google Drive so that important files are automatically backed up without having to worry about transferring anything yourself. If you’re worried about receiving spam emails from AWS, that’s not a problem because you can work with them to create an email filter.

4. The cost is extremely competitive with other hosting companies

Even if you have a limited budget, AWS can still meet your needs! It’s incredibly easy to get started with them, and the cost is significantly lower than what other hosting companies charge. Not only that, but their pricing plans are flexible, so they’re perfect for businesses of all sizes. Whether you need basic website hosting or an entire data center, AWS can provide it all.

If you want to access more advanced features such as elastic block storage or load balancing, the cost isn’t much higher than their basic plans! This is especially great news for small business owners who need additional resources but don’t have a large budget. There’s also no contract required, so if your needs change in the future, you can cancel your service.

5. It’s easy to get started

You only need an Amazon Web Services account and some basic knowledge about how cloud computing works to get started. There are plenty of tutorials available to help you learn about the basics if needed, but even without reading them, you’ll quickly find out how easy AWS is to use.

AWS offers a free usage tier which means that you can test their services before committing. This allows businesses on all budgets to try it out until they’re ready to upgrade. When you’re ready, the account can be set up in less than an hour. You simply sign into the console and select the services that you need for your business.

AWS can help you grow your business. If you are ready to take the next step in expanding your company, take the leap. Use Amazon Web Services to get started with your online marketing efforts today.