4 simple MSP marketing ideas to yield big results

The primary goal of marketing is to grow your customer base. If well implemented, creativity and simple ideas are key aspects to help yield great success to your MSP. If you are thinking about marketing but are afraid of the huge cost you may incur, you don’t need to worry. Explained below are four simple, effective and affordable MSP marketing ideas to help you get excellent long-term results.

Make a QR code for your business

Among the very useful MSP marketing ideas are the Quick Response codes (QR codes). They form a useful tool in promoting business growth through effective marketing. The codes can help give a detailed description of your MSP services to potential clients without crowding your business card.

A QR code can also help provide a platform for the storage of customer information. This information helps you follow up on how customers are faring and whether they are having any difficulties after you have offered your services. Ensuring customers are well served is often a basis for recommending your MSP services to other people.

Give discounts on any customer referrals

People are always thrilled with the idea of getting a discount. Offering discounts as a reward for referring other people to the business is among the greatest MSP marketing ideas. It serves as great encouragement for people to refer most of their friends, family members, and neighbors.

You can give a higher discount for those customers with more customer referrals to make them even more enthusiastic about referring the company to more people. For example, for each referral below 10 people, customers can have a $10 discount and for every referral of above 10 people, customers get a $15 discount. You will be surprised at the high rate at which your business will grow.

Generate newsletters often

Make a monthly, quarterly, or yearly newsletter with an update on the data and strategies that will help achieve the MSP goals. Ensure that the content educates the customers and uses appealing and creative marketing messages to capture your customer’s attention.

Utilize your website to post newsletters with valuable and interesting content. You can also send a personalized email to your customers to ensure they are reminded of your great services and any new services you are offering.

Make sure to include success stories in your newsletters of how your MSP services are positively impacting communities and changing people’s lives to help attract attention and draw more audience from people who are most likely in need of your services.

Have promotional items with your company name

Giving items such as pens, t-shirts, caps, calendars, and notebooks with the company name to customers helps to serve as a reminder that the company exists and will give the services they need.

Giving these items will also market your MSP in that the customers and employees carrying the items will meet other people outside the business who will inquire about the company and may choose to contact you for MSP services.

With the above-discussed information, you can now market your MSP services affordably and effectively. With this information, you can effectively take your business to the next level with a high increase in the number of customers to serve.

Story by Brad Bernanke

