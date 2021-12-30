4 effective tips for reducing hard drive malfunctions

One of the most annoying problems for computer users is hard drive malfunctions, which can lead to extremely severe data loss. In this article we will focus on this issue and offer 4 tips to reduce hard drive failure.

Proper handling of a hard disk greatly affects not only its performance but also its useful life. We need to recognize this fact because hard drive failures do not always result in factory failures. Problem, but may have been caused by its continued misuse, or even by an event beyond our control.

Today, it is believed that computer users must have understood the importance of data backup, which will play an important role in data recovery. For example, if we are experiencing an Outlook crash, unfortunately, backed up PST files can help us recover Outlook data.

In reality, however, data backups are not 100% secure. Currently, the most popular backup solution is backup to external hard drives, which is reasonable for the vast majority of users. But even with up-to-date backups in hand, we still can not rest easy. The hard drive may fail at any time, you can seek help to recover it by hdd recovery experts. If a single drive on a computer fails, the results can be worse. To avoid this problem, we must follow the 4 tips below to minimize hard drive malfunctions to the best of our ability.

Tip 1: Avoid common hard drive failure for common reasons

The first step in reducing hard drive failure should be to fight the common causes of hard drive failure. On average, hard drive failures can result from three types of factors. One is the environmental problem, which indicates temperature, air quality and movement alike. Hard disk drives, for example, should be kept cool to prevent overheating. Also, the electricity problem is another annoying problem. Power outages can easily cause a hard drive failure. Therefore, in front of him, it is very necessary to obtain a surge protector and uninterruptible power supply. Apart from the two mentioned above, the one on the left is manual damage, such as bumps, bumps or accidental falls. Therefore, it makes sense to keep the hard drive in good condition at all times.

Tip 2: Track the status of your hard drive

Without a doubt, you should pay close attention to the health of your hard drive. Any prevention and reduction of hard drive failures requires that we know how to judge whether a drive is failing gradually or not. That is, we need to know the signs of a hard disk failure. Fortunately, there are many approaches to monitoring drive health. For example, in Windows, you can use a free utility, CHKDSK. In addition, Salvagedata data is also a useful and useful reference.

Tip 3: Reduce the load on your hard drive

It is known that reducing the amount of data stored on the hard drive can greatly weaken the likelihood of a hard drive failure. The main reason is that reducing the load on the hard drive will reduce the amount of wear on the drive accordingly. Therefore, it is recommended that you remove the useless or unwanted files and programs from the drive. Also, if possible, it is essential to compress the rest of the files and the program. You can achieve this by using any compressed tool, such as WinZip.

Tip 4: Deal with the hard drive life cycle

The so-called “hard drive life cycle” means the time from the first day the dive is installed to the day the drive reaches the end of its useful life. What you must do during this life cycle is fight the two vulnerable periods. One is the initial period after installation. The second is the last step before a complete failure. In the initial stage, the hard drive should undergo a burning process. And recently the internal data needs to be planned and prepared for replacement.

Story by Zeeshan Tahir

