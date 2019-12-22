1000 Things Before Kindergarten: Augusta County Library program
Augusta County Library is ready to help the children of Augusta County get ready for kindergarten with 1000 Things Before Kindergarten.
One thousand things? That sounds like a lot, but when you take 10 minutes a day from birth to kindergarten, your baby can walk in the door ready to learn.
In partnership with the Library of Virginia, the Soho Center, and funded by the Institute of Museum and Library services, 1KTB4K features a custom folder, log sheets, activity suggestions, and prizes for every 100 books or activities completed.
Activities include things like playing in water/bath, singing, counting, measuring, etc. And books … lots of books.
Visit any Augusta Public Library location today to get started.
The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville. There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.
For questions or more information, contact the Fishersville location at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354.
