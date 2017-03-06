Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s Mini Medical School to focus on global health, international medicine

Participants can travel around the world in two evenings during the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s spring Mini Medical School, which will explore issues relating to global health and international medicine.

The Mini Medical School, titled “Bringing Global Health Home,” will be held April 5 and 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.both nights. The school, located at 2 Riverside Circle in Roanoke, will serve as the classroom.

“With growing awareness and concern about worldwide health disparities, we thought it timely to host an event focusing on these and related issues and how they impact health care here at home,” said Dave Trinkle, associate dean for community and culture at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. “We will hear from local organizations, faculty members, and some of our students who have traveled internationally and been in the trenches when it comes to global health and international medicine.”

The Mini Medical School kicks off April 5 with a presentation by Thomas Kerkering, professor of medicine at the school and chief of infectious diseases at Carilion Clinic. During his 35-year career, Kerkering traveled internationally to put his expertise to work. One of his notable global health-related projects was Ebola work for the World Health Organization in Sierra Leone in 2014.

Kerkering’s presentation, “What is Global Health,” will provide attendees with an introduction to the topic as well as current issues in the field. He will be followed by a series of short presentations by local organizations that are engaged in international medical outreach and education. These will include: TEAM Malawi, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church’s Haiti Project, Orphan Medical Network International, Second Presbyterian Church, Kimoyo Ltd, and Global Health Educators.