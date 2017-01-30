 jump to example.com

UVA announces 2017 lacrosse broadcast schedule

Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 8:53 pm

uva lacrosseVirginia Athletics has unveiled the broadcast schedule for the 2017 UVA men’s and women’s lacrosse seasons.

 

Men’s schedule
For the men, 13 of Virginia’s 14 regular-season games will be broadcast either on television, online or radio.

Seven of Virginia’s games, including five home games, will be broadcast online via ACC Network Extra, a dedicated digital channel for ACC sports which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app at no additional charge.

The ACC Network Extra coverage marks the initial phase of the full ACC Network announced July 21 by ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Four of UVA’s games will air locally in Charlottesville through the radio airwaves on WINA 1070-AM and 98.9-FM and online via VirginiaSports.com. The audio broadcasts for an additional four contests will air on VirginiaSports.com. There is no charge for audio broadcasts on VirginiaSports.com this year.

 

2017 Men’s Lacrosse Ticket Information
A men’s lacrosse reserved season ticket is $50, which includes bleacher seats in Section 3 in the grandstand at Klöckner Stadium. All blue chair back seats were sold out in 2016 as season tickets and are available for renewal only.

A men’s lacrosse general admission season ticket is $30 for adults and $20 for youth, seniors and UVA faculty and staff. General admission seating for men’s lacrosse is available in grandstand sections 1, 2, 4, and 5 and on the grass hillside.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. A men’s lacrosse general admission single-game ticket is $8 for adults and $6 for youth, seniors and UVA faculty and staff. A reserved single-game ticket is $10.

Fans may purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for in-person or telephone purchases. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

This broadcast schedule is tentative and subject to change throughout the season.

 

Date Audio Video TV
Feb. 11 at Loyola VirginiaSports.com/WINA
Feb. 18 vs. Drexel ACC Network Extra
Feb. 21 vs. Siena ACC Network Extra
Feb. 25 at Penn VirginiaSports.com
March 1 vs. High Point ACC Network Extra
March 5 at Syracuse VirginiaSports.com/WINA ACC Network Extra
March 18 vs. Notre Dame VirginiaSports.com ESPNU
March 25 at Johns Hopkins VirginiaSports.com
April 1 at Richmond VirginiaSports.com/WINA
April 4 vs. Cleveland State ACC Network Extra
April 9 vs. North Carolina VirginiaSports.com/WINA ESPNU
April 11 vs. Robert Morris ACC Network Extra
April 15 at Duke VirginiaSports.com ACC Network Extra
April 28-30 at ACC Championship ESPNU

 

Women’s schedule
For the women, all 10 of UVA’s home games, along with two road matches will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra, a dedicated digital channel for ACC sports which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app at no additional charge.

The ACC Network Extra coverage marks the initial phase of the full ACC Network announced July 21 by ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The 2017 ACC Championships held in Richmond, Va. April 27-30 will be broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks or ACC Network Extra.

Virginia returns eight starters, including three IWLCA All-South honorees in senior Maggie Preas (Rockville, Md.), junior Kasey Behr (Northport, N.Y) and junior Rachel Vander Kolk (Severna Park, Md.). UVA’s top three scorers from a year ago will be back, led by Behr and senior Posey Valis (Baltimore, Md.) with 41 points each. Senior Besser Dyson (Alexandria, Va.) led UVA in assists with 19 last season. Preas is the top-returning defender after accumulating 23 ground balls, 35 draw controls and 16 caused turnovers. The Cavaliers have added 10 newcomers to fill spots by five seniors who graduated in 2016. 

 

2017 Women’s Lacrosse Ticket Information
Fans may purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for in-person or telephone purchases. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

 

Women’s Lacrosse Broadcast Schedule on ACC Network Extra
Feb. 11 vs. Elon, 1 p.m.
Feb. 25 vs. Princeton, 1 p.m.

March 5 at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

March 11 at North Carolina, Noon
March 15 vs. Loyola, 7 p.m.
March 18 vs. Notre Dame, Noon
March 25 vs. Duke, 1 p.m.
March 29 vs. Oregon, 7 p.m.
April 5 vs. Maryland, 7 p.m.
April 12 vs. Navy, 7 p.m.
April 15 vs. Louisville, 1 p.m.
April 22 vs. Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
