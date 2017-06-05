 jump to example.com

Stable Craft Brewing honored at Virginia Craft Beer Cup Awards

Published Monday, Jun. 5, 2017, 8:07 pm

Christopher Fann, the head brewer at Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, was honored among the best brewmasters in the state in the 2017 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Awards, which were presented Monday in Richmond.

christopher fannFann won second place in the Amber and Brown American Beer category for Stable Craft’s Britchin Brown Ale.

The honor came from the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, which gave out awards in 24 categories, encompassing 356 total entries from Virginia craft brewers.

The Virginia Craft Beer Cup is the largest state competition of its kind in the United States, and the aim of the competition is to give VCBG members the opportunity to obtain critical feedback from certified judges and get noticed statewide.

“The Virginia Craft Beer Cup recognizes brilliant independent craft beer and the creativity of the brewers that make it all happen,” said Brett Vassey, president and CEO of the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. “Congratulations to all the teams that competed in this year’s Cup.”

The Virginia Craft Beer Cup competition was managed by master Beer Judge Certification Program judge Tom Cannon and 40 judges.

The judging took place May 13 at Fair Winds Brewing Company in Lorton.

Award winners will be featuring their beers in their tasting rooms, at festivals and through their wholesale and retail partners. The VCBG encourages craft beer enthusiasts to tour these breweries and sample the award-winning craft beers.

To learn more about these breweries and plan your next trip, visit the craft brewery directory at virginiacraftbrewers.org/guild.aspx or go to the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s craft beer site to plan your next weekend or vacation virginia.org/craftbeer.

The VCBG also encourages anyone interested in tasting many of these award-winning beers at one place to register for the Virginia Craft Brewers Fest coming up on August 19 in Charlottesville –vacraftbrewersfest.com.

