Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO retiring

Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 4:28 pm

linda hershey greater augusta regional chamber of commerceGreater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Linda Hershey will be retiring in June after serving 15 years with the organization.

Hershey’s involvement in the community is extensive, including service on boards like the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Executives, Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development and Mary Baldwin University.  She recently completed a term on the Wilson Workforce & Rehabilitation Foundation Board.

“Building partnerships with a diverse set of community organizations to strengthen support for business issues is my strongest legacy to the Chamber.” Hershey said. She also added that “I am not getting any younger and it was the right time to initiate a transition knowing that a team of capable, experienced leaders were at the helm.”

Hershey has cultivated relationships at the local, regional, and state level to help advance  growth in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County  by participating on  committees like the Blue Ridge Community College- Workforce Development and Education, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership- Marketing, Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission- Fields of Gold, Stonewall Jackson Area Boy Scouts Council-Nominating/Marketing, City of Waynesboro Community Advisory Panel (CAP) and the Wilson Workforce Business Advisory.

“Linda has absolutely put her heart and soul into the chamber.  I don’t think there has been any aspect of what has happened in the business community that she hasn’t somehow had her finger in or tried to support.  We will miss her passion for working to help make the Greater Augusta Region a better place to live and work.” said Dr. Kevin Ratliff, Incoming Board Chair.

