youth fishing programs would eliminate social and financial barriers to get outdoors

The Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act is bipartisan legislation that would create a grant program within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The grant program would make possible youth fishing programs for urban and underserved communities, according to a press release. The legislation was introduced by Congressman A. Donald McEachin of Virginia and Congresswoman Maria E. Salazar of Florida.

“Too many young Americans face serious financial, social and geographic barriers to experiencing our outdoors,” McEachin said in the press release.“No child should be unable to participate in outdoor recreation simply because of their socioeconomic status or zip code. The bipartisan Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act will provide our youth, especially those in historically underserved communities, with new opportunities to get outside, cultivate a love and appreciation for fishing, and learn more about marine science and conservation.”

Salazar said as someone who “knows and recognizes the bounties of the marine and aquatic environment, I am pleased to provide younger generations of Americans across the country, especially minority Americans, the opportunity to learn firsthand about our seas, oceans and lakes, as well as provide them with the tools to enjoy them.”

Cosponsored by 18 other members of Congress, including Virginia’s Rob Wittman, the legislation would allow nonprofits, educational institutions and other state, local, tribal or territorial governments to pursue federal grant funding for the development and implementation of youth fishing programs. Funds would purchase or rent fishing equipment, transportation costs, fishing licenses and other expenses.

“Countless studies show that while there are many health benefits to spending time on the water with family and friends, young people and those in underserved communities face significant barriers in accessing the outdoors,” Mike Leonard, the American Sportfishing Association’s Vice President of Government Affairs, said in the press release. “The grants provided through this bill will go a long way to remove those barriers and help children develop a love of fishing.”

According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Federal Legislative and Policy Attorney Keisha Sedlacek, the foundation “is dedicated to giving young people from all backgrounds the chance to experience first-hand the natural wonders of the Bay and tributaries like the James River. Fishing is a wonderful way for them to forge a deep connection and commitment to protecting this national treasure. The Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act will ensure they do not miss out on potentially life-changing recreational fishing experiences because of financial and structural barriers. We commend Reps. McEachin and Salazar for their dedication to opening doors for all young people to join the next generation of Bay stewards. We look forward to working closely with you toward passage of this important bill.”