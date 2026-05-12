Donate
Donate
Home Second James Cox arrested on sex charges in Staunton in a month
Local

Second James Cox arrested on sex charges in Staunton in a month

Chris Graham
Published date:
james cox iii and iv
Photos: Staunton Police Department

A James W. Cox IV, 25, of Staunton, was arrested on Monday on one count of rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of object sexual penetration, and two counts of indecent liberties with child.

As the world turns, back on April 8 of this year, a James W. Cox III, 49, of Staunton, was arrested on two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of rape, five counts of indecent liberties, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

the james coxes Small world.

Both are listed as current inmates at the Middle River Regional Jail.

The W. in their middle name, per the MRRJ inmate locator: it’s short for Winfree.

Anyone with information relating to either of their cases is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 AEW star Brody King on politics in wrestling: Trump ‘can go f–k himself’
2 North Stafford’s Gregg Ritchie helped mold MLB star Andrew McCutchen
3 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from 7’1” prep center Favour Ibe
4 Softball: From Harrisburg to Harrisonburg for JMU pitching coach
5 ODU Football alum Taylor Heinecke announces NFL retirement

Latest News

airplane in sky
Football

UVA Football: ACC announces kickoff time for season opener in Brazil

Chris Graham
police court law
Local

Augusta County: May 7 reported stabbing incident was self-inflicted

Chris Graham

The reported stabbing from back on May 7 in Verona has now been confirmed as having been self-inflicted. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office had that update for us on Tuesday.

police car arrest lights
Local

Waynesboro: Substitute teacher charged with assault of elementary school student

Chris Graham

A substitute teacher was arrested in Waynesboro on charges of child abuse and assault and battery that took place at an elementary school on Monday. Douglas R. Woodside, 66, of Charlottesville, allegedly assaulted a student while attempting to discipline the juvenile for a reported classroom disruption, per a report from the Waynesboro Police Department. The...

ambulance SARS accident augusta county
Local

Augusta County: It was actually a murder-suicide, not a double homicide

Chris Graham
washington nationals
Baseball

Series Preview: Washington Nationals face Cincinnati Reds in midweek series

Chris Graham
wwe
Etc.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash suggests pro wrestlers should attempt to form a union

Chris Graham
donald trump economy
Politics, U.S. & World

Inflation rises to highest level in three years: Trump says we’re ‘stupid’ for complaining

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status