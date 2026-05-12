Second James Cox arrested on sex charges in Staunton in a month

A James W. Cox IV, 25, of Staunton, was arrested on Monday on one count of rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of object sexual penetration, and two counts of indecent liberties with child.

As the world turns, back on April 8 of this year, a James W. Cox III, 49, of Staunton, was arrested on two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of rape, five counts of indecent liberties, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Small world.

Both are listed as current inmates at the Middle River Regional Jail.

The W. in their middle name, per the MRRJ inmate locator: it’s short for Winfree.

Anyone with information relating to either of their cases is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842.

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