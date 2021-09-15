Your quick-guide to becoming a successful stock investor

Being a beginner in stock investing isn’t easy, as there are many things to take into consideration to be successful. Still, the stock market is a great choice to make your savings grow and reach your financial goals over time. With the right guidelines, you will be able to create a solid investing routine and sound investment plan that really suits you. You will then get the most out of your investing journey, whether you plan to invest in small companies or big caps like AT&T (T) stocks. So, how do you become a successful stock investor? Here are a few rules to get started.

Invest in yourself to understand what investing is

Before you start investing, it is crucial that you take time to learn the basics of investing and how markets truly work. Simply put, investing in the stock markets is the action of buying and selling shares. By becoming a shareholder, your goal is to make a profit through dividends and increased share price value. As there are many reasons why the stock market goes up or down, you should understand them before investing to better anticipate these price movements and fully take advantage of them. Investing in your financial education is, therefore, necessary to be able to make better investing decisions and to better protect your capital.

Determine what kind of investor you are

Understanding and deciding the kind of investor you are will definitely help you determine how you will approach the markets. So, think about who you are and what you want to achieve in investing in the stock markets. Depending on your risk tolerance and the time you want to be in position, there are different popular investment styles, such as swing trading and position trading.

Swing trading is better for investors who are looking to hold a position from several days to weeks. The goal here is to profit from price movements within a trend by taking advantage of swings between highs and lows.

Position trading is more appropriate for investors wanting to take advantage of relatively large price movements over several weeks, months, or even years. The goal here is to make a profit over time without having to deal with or care about short-term fluctuations.

Decide which kind of stocks you will invest in

Depending on your investment profile and style, you will focus on different stocks. For instance, if you have a small amount of capital and you’re not risk-averse, you might want to focus on penny stocks. If you prefer more stable and financially sound companies that distribute regular and growing dividends, you might want to focus on blue chips. If you’re looking for mature companies, you can focus on value stocks, while growth stocks will be more appropriate if you want to invest in a growing company with strong growth prospects.

Write down your investment plan

An investment plan describes all the steps to follow before, during, and after investing, from the way you will pick the stocks and analyze the markets, to the way you enter and exit the markets. You will also determine the kind of risk and money management rules to follow to better protect your investments. This investment plan will be your guideline to investing without being influenced by your emotions.

Bottom line

Each investment style has its own advantages, disadvantages, and time frame, which means that you really need to start by determining the kind of stock investor you are and which financial goals you want to pursue. It will then be easier to choose an investment strategy that best suits you. From there, you will be able to pick the right broker to implement your strategy and invest in a safe environment.

Story by Nitin Maheta