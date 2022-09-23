Menu
youngkin school accreditation is broken accountability system
Politics

Youngkin: School accreditation is ‘broken accountability system’

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
school education
(© dglimages – stock.adobe.com)

With the release of 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings in Virginia on Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared comments.

He said, in a press release, that the “ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement gaps facing Virginia’s students.”

“This broken accountability system fails to provide a clear picture of the academic achievement and progress of our schools to parents, teachers and local school divisions,” Youngkin said in his statement. “Virginia must have the most transparent and accountable education system in the nation and these accreditation ratings demonstrate the imperative for change. Secretary Guidera will continue her work with Superintendent Balow and the Board of Education in their efforts to design an accreditation and accountability system that provides clear, actionable and timely information. I expect the release of our school accreditation ratings next year to provide Virginians an accurate and understandable picture of how well every one of our schools is preparing our students for success in life.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

