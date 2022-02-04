Youngkin opens applications for Commission to Combat Antisemitism

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced that his administration is seeking applications for individuals to participate on the Commission to Combat Antisemitism.

“Every Virginian deserves the protection of the law, and this commission will chart a course for our Commonwealth that leaves antisemitism in the past,” Youngkin said. “Our Jewish friends and neighbors must know that we stand with them against the tide of hate and discrimination. I sincerely look forward to working with the passionate people selected for this commission on charting this new course so that everyone is respected regardless of their identity, color or creed.”

The Commission to Combat Antisemitism was created as an advisory commission within the Office of the Governor. The purpose of this commission is to study antisemitism in the Commonwealth, propose actions to combat antisemitism, reduce the number of antisemitic incidents, and compile materials and provide assistance to Virginia’s public school system and state institutions of higher education in relation to antisemitism and its connection to the Holocaust.

The commission will make recommendations to the governor and General Assembly with the goal of identifying ways to reverse increasing antisemitic incidents in the Commonwealth.

“In the face of prejudice and injustice, we look forward to working with all Virginians in upholding the ideals of justice and equality embedded in the Declaration and the Constitution and ridding our communities of antisemitic harassment, violence, and discrimination,” said Chief Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Officer Angela Sailor.

Applications for this commission can be submitted here.