Youngkin names Guidera as his Secretary of Education

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has chosen Aimee Rogstad Guidera to serve as the next Secretary of Education of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Guidera is currently the president of Guidera Strategy, and is the founder and former chief executive of the Data Quality Campaign, a leading national organization advocating for improved quality, accessibility and use of education data to increase student achievement.

Before founding DQC, Guidera served as the director of the Washington, D.C., office of the National Center for Educational Achievement. She started her career working on education policy at the National Governors Association.

A Maryland native, Guidera and her husband moved to Virginia in 1995 and their daughter attended Fairfax County Public Schools. She was an active supporter of her daughters’ public schools and served as a classroom volunteer, parent-teacher organization leader, and advisory committee member.

“Aimee will be a critical partner in restoring expectations of excellence; overseeing a record education budget to invest in teachers, facilities and special education; rolling out innovation lab and charter schools; and standing for a curriculum that prepares Virginia’s children for a dynamic future and removes politics from the classroom,” Youngkin said.

“A nationally recognized leader, Aimee is deeply respected for her distinguished career advocating for innovation and choice, data-driven reform, and high standards, and will apply these principles in order to implement the Day One Game Plan. Most importantly, she understands that parents matter, and the best interests of students must come first. Her leadership, intellect, and talent will be tremendous assets as we ensure Virginia kids are the best prepared in the country to succeed, and that they are taught how to think, not what to think. She will help us recharge a system that has settled for too long.”

