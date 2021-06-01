‘World’s Strongest Man’ Mark Henry joining announce team for ‘AEW Rampage’

Published Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021, 3:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his surprise debut in AEW Sunday night at the company’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view.

Henry, the co-host of Sirius XM’s “Busted Open,” signed with AEW to serve as an analyst on the new “AEW Rampage” weekly TV show that is set to debut on Friday, Aug. 13, on TNT.

Henry will also work with AEW as a coach, mentor and talent scout.

“It’s an honor to welcome Mark Henry to AEW,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Mark came into pro wrestling already established as a legendary powerlifter, and he applied his greatest tools, his cerebral approach to sport and his unprecedented work ethic, to become a legendary pro wrestler as well.

“The mission of AEW is to be the best wrestling product in the world today. Mark’s illustrious presence and his great wrestling acumen will be tremendous assets to our company and our content, as we’ll utilize his esteemed presence not only on-screen, but also in the career development of our stars for the future,” Khan said.

Henry, 49, had spent the entirety of his 25-year career in pro wrestling in WWE, where he was a two-time world champ.

A two-time Olympic powerlifter (1992 and 1996), Henry still holds world records in the squat, deadlift and total that date back to 1995.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

“I have been fortunate to experience a great deal of success in my pro wrestling career,” Henry said. “From my own in-ring title runs and creative storylines, to identifying and scouting some of the top talent in pro wrestling business today, to my role as a broadcaster, I have long worked to stay ahead of the pro wrestling curve.

“The overall quality of professional wrestling has skyrocketed in the past few years, and I’ve been very impressed by the meteoric rise of AEW,” Henry said. “I’m excited to join the broadcast team on ‘AEW Rampage,’ and I can’t wait to work with the incredible roster at AEW.”

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments