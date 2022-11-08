Menu
Sports

Women’s Basketball: UVA dominates fourth quarter, defeats George Washington, 85-59

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

The Coach Mox era got off to a winning start with a big fourth quarter pushing UVA to an 85-59 win over George Washington on Monday at JPJ.

The Cavaliers trailed 34-30 at the half and by six points early in the third quarter but outscored the Colonials 55-25 in the second half.

Camryn Taylor led the Cavaliers with 22 points and 13 rebounds, one of five Cavaliers to finish the game in double figures. Kaydan Lawson scored a career-high 18 points with nine rebounds.

GW’s Taylor Webster made a jumper to start the second half, pushing George Washington’s lead back to six with 9:18 left in the third. Virginia junior Taylor Valladay tied the game on a free throw with 6:30 remaining in the quarter, the first of three ties in the period.

The Cavaliers broke the final tie by scoring the last four points of the quarter to take a 54-50 lead into the final period.

UVA then dominated the final quarter, outscoring George Washington 31-9. Valladay opened the frame by making a three-pointer to push the lead out to seven. An and-one for Sam Brunelle gave the Cavaliers their first double-digit lead, 62-52, with 8:35 remaining.

A three-pointer from Lawson with 4:57 remaining ignited an 18-2 run to end the game.

Taylor Valladay finished the game with 12 points and four assists. Sam Brunelle and Carole Miller both had 10 points

Virginia shot 44.1 percent (30-of-68) while George Washington was 22-of-69 (31.9 percent)

The Cavaliers were 16-of-21 (76.2 percent) from the free throw line while GW was 9-of-11 (81.8 percent)

Virginia held a 53-36 advantage in rebounding.

“I’m just proud of our group,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I think especially in the second half, we came together, played together, really dialed into the game plan and had each other’s back. [We] put a little bit more energy and effort into what we were doing, and we were able to turn the game around and create a big gap. So, I’m happy about how we played in the second half. [In the] first half we had to weather the storm, there was some adversity, but I mean, it’s [the] first game, there’s first game jitters and we just had to get a rhythm and I’m happy we did.”

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

