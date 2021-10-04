W&L names Kristie Ford associate provost for diversity, equity, inclusion

Kristie A. Ford, Quadracci Chair in Social Responsibility and professor of sociology, founder of the Intergroup Relations Program, and director of the Center for Leadership, Teaching, and Learning at Skidmore College, has been named the inaugural associate provost for diversity, equity and inclusion at Washington and Lee University.

Ford will begin working with the W&L community Jan. 1, 2022 and transition to Lexington in July.

As associate provost for diversity, equity and inclusion, Ford will serve as a member of the provost’s leadership team, providing vision and direction to advance a culture of diversity and inclusion across academic affairs and coordinating the DEI initiatives developed by academic departments and programs.

She will also support curricular and scholarly opportunities for local and national engagement, working closely with the directors of Community Based Learning, the Mudd Center for Ethics, and eventually, the DeLaney Center. Ford will serve as co-chair of the University Committee on Inclusiveness and Campus Climate.

The associate provost for diversity, equity and inclusion is a new position, created to champion diversity initiatives across Academic Affairs as a shared priority at the highest levels of the university’s leadership and governance.

The appointment was announced Oct. 4 by W&L Provost Lena Hill.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as the associate provost for diversity, equity and inclusion at Washington and Lee,” said Ford. “In my new role, I am looking forward to partnering across campus to support, and strengthen, the good DE&I-related work that is happening, as I learn with, and from, the W&L community.”

Ford received a B.A. in sociology from Amherst College and an M.A. and Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Her research and teaching interests explore the connections between race and intersecting social identities in relation to body management practices and pedagogical approaches to teaching and learning.

Her recent publications include a single authored book, “Facilitating Change through Intergroup Dialogue: Social Justice Advocacy in Practice” (Routledge, 2018) and a co-edited book, “Intergroup Dialogue: Engaging Difference, Social Identities, and Social Justice: Research Perspectives and New Directions” (Routledge, 2014).

Ford consults with higher education institutions across the country, facilitating workshops on teaching and learning as well as diversity, equity, and inclusivity. She received the President’s Award at Skidmore College, the NAACP Community Service Award, and the Regional Leadership Council on Inclusion Award and was named the Quadracci Chair in Social Responsibility at Skidmore in June 2019.

“We are delighted to welcome Kristie to the W&L community,” said Hill. “Kristie’s administrative experience leading DEI work, founding a new curricular program to improve inclusion, and supporting faculty pedagogical development have uniquely prepared her to serve as our inaugural associate provost for DEI. She has devoted her career to strengthening the liberal arts mission, and her leadership experience — together with her impressive teaching and scholarship — make Kristie an ideal colleague to join our Academic leadership team. Her thoughtfulness, excellent listening skills, and genuine care for faculty, staff and students, make me excited to work with Kristie.”