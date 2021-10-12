Wittman, Case introduce BRAVE Act: Mental health for veterans

Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA) and Congressman Ed Case (D-HI) announced the introduction of H.R. 5548, the Be Ready to Assist Veterans in Extremis Act (BRAVE Act) to create a notification system that can notify select veterans of counseling and mental health options in response to crises.

The BRAVE Act would direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish a system for patient outreach relating to mental health care while giving the Department of Veterans Affairs the freedom to implement the system as they see best. Additionally, this legislation would prioritize privacy concerns of Veterans by allowing them to opt-in to receive these notifications.

“Many of our nation’s veterans carry invisible scars from their incredible sacrifices in pursuit of the freedoms that we are allowed each and every day,” said Congressman Wittman (VA-01). “We owe these selfless heroes a debt that can never be fully repaid. By empowering the Department of Veterans Affairs to create this critical outreach program, those who sacrificed for our country will not only have the tools they need, but will also be reminded that their service will never be forgotten.”

“The clear shortcomings in our health care system to address the mental health needs of our veterans can be tragically seen in their disproportionate rates of suicide and homelessness,” said Congressman Ed Case (HI-01). “Enactment of the BRAVE Act will do more than just address this unacceptable gap; it is indispensable to repaying our debt to those who selflessly served our country.”