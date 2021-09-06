Why you and your partner need regular date nights

Published Monday, Sep. 6, 2021, 11:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

In the early stages of your relationship, it’s easy to get swept up in the romance and revel in the honeymoon phase. This is a wonderful time as you’re falling in love and feel like you have the world at your feet, but eventually, all couples move out of this and become more comfortable with one another, and other things in life can get in the way of romance. Whether it’s a demanding career, having kids, or other things going on in your life, it’s easier than you might think to drift apart from your partner without meaning to. This is one of the reasons why you should make the effort to have regular date nights, and below are a few more of the benefits of doing this.

It’s good to get out

Being stuck in the house all of the time can get pretty miserable, as the last year has shown everyone. However, even when there isn’t a pandemic going on, sometimes you can get so caught up in everyday life that you forget to get out and enjoy yourself. Having a break from the kids or other things going on at home, and taking your partner out for dinner is a great way to do this. Enjoying the atmosphere at a great restaurant that serves excellent food is always a pleasant experience. If you don’t want to go somewhere that is too fancy, but is still trendy, the options include burger joints, such as Annies Burger Shack Derby menu, where the menu accommodates a range of tastes.

A chance to reconnect

Another benefit of regular date nights with your partner is that it’s a chance to reconnect and catch up with each other properly. At home, it is easy to get distracted by what your kids have had going on, or you might find that you both sit in front of the TV in the evenings and barely talk to one another because you’re both tired or gripped by what you’re watching. While it’s fine to relax like this after a long day, it is important that communication stays open with your partner and that you do talk to each other about what you both having going on. Going out for dinner is a good opportunity to talk and spend some quality time together as a couple.

Have some fun together and be romantic

Even if you’re not the kind of couple that is overly romantic and sentimental, it is nice to indulge in this now and again to make your partner feel special. Romance doesn’t necessarily mean buying flowers or making big, bold gestures all of the time. It can be something as simple as telling someone they’re beautiful or how much they mean to you. Regular date nights are an opportunity to do this and remind your partner how much you care and vice versa. It’s also a chance for you both to blow off some steam together and have some fun, especially if one or both of you has been going through a tough time lately.

All relationships take work, and it can be easy to get caught up in daily life and start to take your partner for granted, or you might feel that they aren’t appreciating you. This is why making sure that you go on regular date nights is important, as it’s a chance to do all of the above and keep the romance alive.