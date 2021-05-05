Which office chair is right for you

When considering which office chair would be just right for you, you have to take into account all the factors and types of chairs you can find in the workplace or at home. In this guide, we will differentiate the purpose of every office chair and discuss the pros and cons of each to the best of our ability.

Ergonomic chairs

Perhaps the most significant trend in office chairs right now is an ergonomic office chair. Ergonomic chairs are commonly known as the best chairs when working on leveled desks. They help prevent musculoskeletal pains from sitting down too long and are designed to provide comfort and a sense of luxury to its user. These chairs are ubiquitous in the workplace because they allow the user to work for prolonged periods without feeling any back pains while working.

Drafting chairs

These types of office chairs complement the typical tall and standing desk. These chairs are usually high and allow the user to take their feet off the ground. They resemble high bar stools but are aesthetically designed to match the office environment. These chairs are not comfortable for long seats due to the lack of support in some regions of your body, but these types of chairs are designed for short breaks and standing interactions. These chairs allow you to transition immediately from a sitting position to a standing position at the flip of a lever.

Executive office chairs

Usually made out of leather depending on the quality and price of the chair, very heavily padded to ensure the best support for the user, it tends to go for a more formal and contemporary executive look. The cushions are thick and provide a layered contour to the chair. These types of chairs usually have very thickly padded armrests to promote more of a laid-back setting while remaining very formal at the same time.

Mesh office chairs

Mesh office chairs usually promote breathable solutions in the office. These chairs were designed for hotter environments or employees who may sweat too much. With its mesh backrest allowing air to flow freely behind you, if you tend to heat up very quickly, recovery from the heat will take no time in chairs like this since they are designed to take up as much air as possible and redirect airflow. Most if not all mesh office chairs, the seats in this chair are usually lightly cushioned and may involve a little to no padding in the armrest section of this chair.

Saddle chairs

Saddle chairs are named after the seats that you would usually strapped to horses, they are designed to encourage a riding-like style position and are typically paired with massive desks. They are higher than the conventional office chair. They are designed this way to avoid perineal pressure or any additional damage that may be caused by them later.

Conference chairs

These are the chairs typically found in huddle rooms and are designed to be very comfortable since they will be used during long meetings and brainstorming meetings. These types of chairs involve adjustable seat height and are forward-leaning chairs. These chairs also include swivels and nylon casters to give it the feel of an executive chair and the conventional office ergonomic chair since it is a good combination of practicality and comfort while maintaining a certain level of class to represent your office in case. They are just reminding you.

We hope that we could shed some light on your knowledge of ordinary house chairs. Hopefully, this article will help you find the perfect bed chair to suit your needs.

