Which lotteries give most to charity?

Published Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, 3:43 pm

Lotteries have been held in the United States for several centuries. Initially, their main goal was to finance those areas for which insufficient money was allocated. Nowadays a certain amount of money from the purchase of lottery tickets is also donated to charity.

These donations are sent to various funds: educational, research, medical, help to the elderly and the poor people, etc. An interesting fact is that famous universities such as Harvard and Yale were built for lottery money.

In the United States, the percentage of money donated to charities varies by state and lottery brand. Traditionally, lottery funds in each state are used in different ways, depending on the prevailing practice: for education (as is the case in Florida and California), health care, assistance programs for the elderly (in Pennsylvania), environmental protection (in Arizona), support for sports (in Maryland), cultural events, assistance to army veterans (in Kentucky). In Georgia, lottery funds are used to pay tuition and full board for all excellent students.

Recently, “incidental lotteries” have become more and more popular. In essence, they are identical to regular lotteries and can be run by various commercial and non-profit organizations. These lotteries are created to raise funds for charitable causes. All money received from sales of lottery tickets goes exclusively to charities

The most generous to charity in the United States are two lotteries – Powerball and Mega Millions. They are considered to be state lotteries, despite the fact that there is no “national lottery” concept in the United States. Although you can find plenty of other national lotteries on LottoAsian.

Powerball

The funds from the sale of Powerball lottery tickets are distributed among the states. The majority goes to finance public initiatives, but also a fairly large part (about 19%) goes to charity. Of course, the state government decides what kind of charitable contribution to make.

For example, in North Dakota, Kansas, and Texas, lottery funds are donated to improve funds to combat addictions. In Pennsylvania, all lottery profits go towards serving the elderly. In Nebraska, funds are used for wildlife conservation and pollution control.

Mega Millions

Another big and not less popular lottery than Powerball. As with any other big lottery, 50% of ticket sales go to the state, which decides where to invest the money. If we take statistics into account, then approximately 21% of ticket sales for this lottery go to charities. According to the official data of the lottery, about 28 billion dollars were donated to charity during the period of its existence. Money from Mega Millions mainly goes to educational and research funds.

Pennsylvania Lottery

Since its inception in 1971, this lottery has dealt with the financing of the elderly. According to the founders of the lottery, about a billion dollars is donated to the State’s Senior Citizens Fund every year.

Over the entire period of Pennsylvania lottery existence, about $31 billion has been allocated for charity. In addition to providing for the elderly, money is allocated for discounts on rental housing for the poor, free preferential transport services, and others.