What you need to know about white blood cells

Published Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022, 12:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

White blood cells (WBC), also known as leukocytes, are colorless, round cells with a very distinct nucleus when compared with the other cells in the body. Without WBC humans will be prone to a lot of illnesses and infections. Thus, it is important to know what causes low white blood cell count, what types of WBCs are there, and how white blood cells function.

Since WBCs help protect the body from any foreign bacteria harmful to health, they are essential for the human body. Not only that, they are also important in helping repair damaged tissues when we suffer injuries.

WBCs make just 1% of the total amount of blood but play a very crucial role in the body. The white blood cells flow in the bloodstream, fighting invaders and ensuring that the body is always safe from external harm.

What is the function of white blood cells?

The function of the white blood cells is to protect the body. These cells are part of the immune system, which works to defend the body from injuries, illnesses and infections. There are different functions of the white blood cells depending on their type. The five types of white blood cells are:

Lymphocytes

They come in two subtypes: T cells and B cells. Both these cells have specific roles to play. The B cells help humoral immunity by producing antibodies to fight off infections. At the same time, the T cells kill all foreign bodies, which can cause harm to the body. These T cells also have a sharp memory wherein they can remember past invaders in the body, so they are quick to respond with an attack when the same invader enters the body.

Neutrophils

They make up a big part of the total count of WBCs. They are the first cells that respond to foreign bodies such as viruses and bacteria, harmful to the body. The function is also to alert the immune system about an attack. These cells live for approximately 8 hours before new Neutrophils replace them.

Basophils

They make up only 1% of the total White Blood cell count. They play a significant role in asthma since they are known for releasing histamine, and Basophils help fight pathogens in the body.

Monocytes

They are widely known as the “garbage trucks” of the immune system. They make up to 12% of the White Blood cell count, and their job is to clean up all the dead cells in the body.

Eosinophils

These cells are known for fighting parasites and infections caused by parasites. The Eosinophils may also be responsible for triggering allergic reactions since they produce pollen to fight off invaders inside the body.

How are white blood cells formed?

White blood cells are formed through hematopoiesis, and their origin is in the bone marrow. The body stores these white blood cells in lymph tissues and blood tissues, ready for use whenever there is an invasion in the body. Since some white blood cells have a very short lifespan, the bone marrow keeps producing them throughout the day.

What causes low white blood cell count?

Diseases that affect the bone marrow, such as bone marrow cancer

Chemotherapy

Tuberculosis

Congenital disabilities and disorders which diminish the function of the bone marrow, such as Kostmann’s syndrome

Severe infections that use up a lot of the white blood cells for recovery

Autoimmune disorders that destroy the white blood cells

Presence of inflammatory cells

Antibiotic medications

Viral infections

Story by Elizabeth Hanes

Like this: Like Loading...