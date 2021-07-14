What to know about starting a truck driving business

Published Wednesday, Jul. 14, 2021, 10:16 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

So, you’re thinking about starting a truck driving business because you want to take home a healthy paycheck while enjoying the freedom of the open road. You are excited about the idea of getting clients and building up a reputable business that you’re proud of. But you’re here because you want to know all the facts about the truck driver way of life before you set out on your new career path.

You’ll need to invest in fleet management

If you’re really serious about building a business and you hope to hire other drivers in the future, you must invest in fleet management software. It allows functions such as the tracking of procurement costs and the recording of driver and vehicle details. It also enables route optimization and location tracking through the use of a truck cam system. You can review a guide on the different dash cams for trucks before making a decision. Depending on the software you choose, the system will also tell you when maintenance and servicing tasks are required and fleet performance can be tracked via charts and reports.

It can be stressful

Starting out in the truck driving business can be very challenging. Chances are you’ll be spending long hours behind the wheel to build up trust with your new clients. If you’ve never worked in this industry before, you might be quite surprised at how stressful things can get. Long driving distances, irregular sleeping patters, traffic chaos and fatigue are just some of the factors you’ll have to contend with on a day-to-day basis. And, the stress levels don’t get any lower in the back office either. Fleet management software will save you so much time and effort but you’ll still have to put in some long nights to ensure operations are running smoothly.

Apply for the necessary business permits & licenses

Most local, state and county governments require trucking companies to have a number of different licenses and permits before becoming official. The documents you need will depend on where you live and where you plan to set up the base for your business. Our advice is to go to your local jurisdiction office and ask what permits you’ll need to obtain to keep everything legal.

Invest in the right equipment

This is one area that you do not want to overlook if you want your new venture to be successful. What you need to buy/rent will depend on what type of cargo you plan to transport. If it’s perishable products, you may want to invest in a compartment that’s refrigerated. Next, you have to think about office supplies (printers, computers, phones and furniture) and training materials.

Get the right insurance coverage

Visit your local insurance broker or call up an agent to discuss the specifics of your business. Only then will you be able to obtain the appropriate level of cover and secure the best premiums. There are some things to consider before signing off on a contract so take some time to ensure your chosen policy gives you the necessary cargo insurance, passenger accident insurance, primary liability insurance and physical damage insurance.