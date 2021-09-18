What steps you should take if you’ve been injured in a car wreck

Being injured in a car wreck can be a traumatic situation both physically and emotionally. Injuries ranging from lacerations, to concussion, to serious lower back issues that can last for years, cannot only make life difficult, but they can cause you to lose time at work.

If the accident wasn’t your fault, you might seek out financial compensation by engaging in a legal personal injury case with a reputable lawyer. But in the meantime, you need to physically heal.

If your lower back has suffered damage, for instance, you can’t take care of the healing process on your own. Say the professionals at County Line Chiropractic, an accident injury clinic in Fort Lauderdale, after an auto accident in which you’ve been injured, you might retreat into yourself while you attempt to heal emotionally and physically. But it’s important not to hold back from doing the things you have always loved just because you’ve suffered an auto accident injury. If your back is injured, certified chiropractors can help you find relief and rehabilitate your body to live both a functional and a pain-free lifestyle.

But seeking out a pain-free future is just a part of the car wreck injury story. According to one recent article, an auto accident is a stress filled situation, big or small. It doesn’t matter if you are the driver or a passenger, if you’ve been involved in a car wreck in which someone has been injured, the first thing you need to do is call for emergency assistance. Once your immediate medical needs are taken care of, you will need to contact your insurance company to begin the process of covering your medical expenses.

If you were an injured passenger in a car wreck, you have options available for dealing with the aftermath. Being aware of all your options should help to alleviate some of the stress and trauma that can come with an accident.

Remember, when it comes to auto accidents, safety is the number one priority. If you’re an injured victim of an accident, you need to focus on the steps you should take as you steer your way through what can only be described as a super tense situation.

That said, here are the steps you should take if you’ve been injured in a car wreck.

Report the accident to the police

Almost all U.S. states require vehicular accidents to be reported, especially if an injury or injuries are involved. But even when there are no injuries or only minor ones, you need to get law enforcement involved. This is necessary just in case another driver or drivers involved become uncooperative, or if physical injuries appear later on (some back and head traumas can take days to become apparent).

Get all the accident details

If you’re feeling up to it physically, you need to gather a record of necessary information, like license plate numbers, insurance information from all drivers, plus photos of car damage along with the surrounding environment. If witnesses are involved, get their names and phone numbers/email addresses also.

Record notes and details of the accident

We live in the age of the smartphone, and just about everyone on the planet has one. Phones have apps that allow you to make voice recordings. Use this app to record specific details of the accident that can be used later on by your lawyer, such as information about your injuries or those of others, plus the medical providers who aided in treatment. Also keep an accounting of out-of-pocket expenses.

Seek out immediate medical help

While injuries to the back or the head can seem, at the time, fairly minor or superficial, it’s quite possible serious injuries won’t appear until a few days after the accident. It’s for this reason that you should seek out “medical advice immediately following the accident.” It’s not only one of the best ways to ensure your overall safety, but also to ensure smooth claims proceedings.

Potential accident injuries

While seeking out medical attention might not seem necessary when you don’t appear to be injured, you need to be checked out thoroughly anyway. Medical professionals are highly trained at recognizing not only immediately apparent injuries, but also injuries that will show themselves in days to come. Some of these injuries include the following:

Head/Brain Damage

Whiplash

Neck Pain/Ruptures

Back Pain/Ruptures in Lower Extremities

Scrapes and Cuts

In many of these cases, you will require medical attention and physical therapy to relieve potential chronic pain.

Story by ​Yunas Chaudhry