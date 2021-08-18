What is pure CBD oil?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is widely known as an active compound in cannabis plants and popular for its medicinal benefits. CBD can be found in different forms and it is important to know which type of CBD is best for you. So what is pure CBD oil and why should you know more about this? Find out what makes pure CBD oil a great holistic solution for your medical needs and why you should make the switch today.

The purest form of CBD you can find is usually called CBD isolate instead of referring to it as “pure CBD oil”. There is a specific process that is done to extract and purify the CBD to leave it in its purest form. The difference between CBD isolate and other forms of CBD is that other forms of CBD can contain other cannabis compounds, like THC.

The other types of CBD oil you might come across are:

Broad spectrum CBD – this form of CBD can include every compound of the cannabis plant, like cannabinol (CBN) or terpenes that enhance the flavor of the CBD strain. As a rule of thumb, broad spectrum CBD does not usually contain THC!

Full spectrum CBD – this form of CBD contains multiple cannabis plant extracts that can also include up to 0.3% THC. Just remember, full spectrum CBD just refers to using the full cannabis plant with all the essentials so it is most likely bound to contain THC.

How can you tell if CBD oil is pure?

As a consumer, there are certain steps that can be taken to ensure you have the best quality CBD products. Any proper CBD company will provide a Certificate of Analysis (COA) to prove what processes were done so that consumers know exactly what is in each batch of product. COA’s are important because it legitimizes any CBD company so if you are unable to get your hands on one, move on to another company! It is a common practice and standard in the CBD industry to be totally transparent about the ingredients in each product.

Pros of pure CBD oil

For the skeptics, pure CBD oil has major benefits when consumed and should be recognized. While CBD offers a more subtle solution to managing pain and discomfort, it does work! Here are a few benefits of using pure CBD oil that your body can respond well to.

Treating insomnia

If you are having a difficult time sleeping, CBD will help with that! Pure CBD oil will help with treating insomnia by calming the body down, especially after a long day look at it as a way to unwind!

Anxiety relief

Similar to treating insomnia, CBD use for anxiety calms the body down in a way that reduces anxiety and provides relief for anyone experiencing that uneasy feeling. Anxiety can be difficult to manage but pure CBD oil is a healthy and holistic way to address those concerns without overmedicating yourself.

Anti-inflammatory solutions with CBD

CBD can help with managing inflammation and does this by reacting to the body’s endocannabinoid receptors. Have any sore joints or muscles post workout that need to be addressed? Pure CBD oil can help alleviate painful symptoms in no time.

Reduce seizures

Pure CBD oil can assist in reducing seizures and has been a total blessing for those with neurotic issues. Many CBD users often turn to CBD initially as a means to avoid consuming pharmaceutical medications, and in many cases there has been a significant decrease in seizures when using CBD. Those that live with seizures often see a huge difference in the amount of seizures they have and oftentimes make a full switch from pharmaceutical medications to CBD to avoid the side effects of pharmacy medications like nausea, hair loss, weight loss, etc.

Pure CBD oil products

Looking to buy pure CBD oil and not sure where to start? Here is a suggestion to using pure CBD oil and which CBD isolates are best for you.

HempLucid CBD Isolate

HempLucid CBD Isolate is an excellent pure CBD oil option that comes in 1000mg or 1500mg doses. Includes a Certificate of Analysis, there is absolutely no THC present while clocking in about 2.865% total CBD per container. This pure CBD oil also has terpenes for enhanced flavoring to really amplify your experience! Simply put a few drops under the tongue and let it sit for a minute to seep into your system.

Pure CBD oil

While there are many CBD products on the market, there is nothing like pure CBD oil that will have you calmed down, relaxed and in less pain. The beauty of using CBD is that you can tailor it to your own experience and microdose how you need. Check out pure CBD oil products or learn how to make your own CBD oil here.

Story by Nani Kalakau